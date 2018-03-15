$500K grand will restore historic building at Fort Huachuca

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Arizona State Parks and Trails has received $500,000 in grant funding from the National Park Service to restore the Mountain View Officers' Club at Fort Huachuca.

The club is located near Sierra Vista in southeastern Arizona.

The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of Arizona State Parks and Trails.

It has been involved in a long-standing effort to preserve and protect the World War II-era black officers' club, which is one of two such documented buildings in the U.S. Army.

The officers' club has been vacant since 1998.