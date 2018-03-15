Afghan who stormed toward Merkel has psychological problems
BERLIN — Police say a man from Afghanistan who tried to reach German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she exited Parliament has been committed to a psychiatric clinic.
German TV stations showed the man shouting unintelligibly while being tackled by plainclothes police as Merkel walked out of the Bundestag following her election for a fourth term Wednesday. The man was tackled to the ground about 20 feet (6
Berlin police said Thursday the 23-year-old, whose name hasn't been released, has psychological problems but his actions "weren't religiously or politically motivated." The man is being investigated on suspicion of resisting arrest.
