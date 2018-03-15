Army veteran who faces deportation denied US citizenship
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — An Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has been denied U.S. citizenship.
The decision Thursday by immigration officials means Miguel Perez Jr. can be deported to Mexico at any time.
The 39-year-old Perez petitioned immigration officials to be granted citizenship retroactive to when he joined the military in 2001.
Perez served two tours in Afghanistan. He says he mistakenly thought he became a U.S. citizen when he took an oath to protect the nation.
Perez was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after he served half of a 15-year prison sentence for a nonviolent drug charge. He is being held in a Wisconsin detention
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police search for three suspects after ‘vicious assault’ of autistic man
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Why red squirrels kill the offspring of their male rivals — no matter how cute they may be