Baby sitter accused of abusing child indicted

HAMILTON, Ohio — A baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old Ohio girl whose family says was left brain dead has been indicted on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering.

A Butler County grand jury in Hamilton indicted Lindsay Partin on Thursday. Authorities have said the 35-year-old Hanover Township woman is accused of striking Hannah Wesche. The child's father told a judge the 3-year-old, who remains hospitalized, is not expected to survive.

The Butler County Sheriff's office says emergency crews and sheriff's detectives were called to Partin's home March 8 for an unconscious child. They say they found Hannah unresponsive with laboured breathing and bruises on her face and other parts of her head.