Bangladesh mourns dead in crash of Dhaka-Kathmandu flight

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh is mourning those who died in the crash of a plane from Dkaha as it was landing in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Authorities kept national flags at all government buildings at half-staff on Thursday, while special prayers are planned for Friday at all mosques across the country during weekly prayers.

The US-Bangla Airlines plane was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members. Forty-nine people died in the crash Monday.

The crash followed confused chatter between the control tower and the pilot over which direction to land on the airport's only runway.

Both national governments are investigating the crash.