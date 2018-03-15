'Black Panther' puts spotlight on question of connection

NEW YORK — In the weeks since its release, "Black Panther" has been a film juggernaut, bringing in more than $1 billion globally.

It's also put a spotlight on a very real-world issue — the questions of connection or displacement among peoples of African descent all over the world.

Academics and activists including W.E.B. Du Bois and Malcolm X have been talking about that for a century and more, and it's an issue that's impacted how Africans and African-Americans have interacted with each other.