Breaking mould, some Russian youth speak out against Putin
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin's legacy depends not only on being re-elected Sunday — but also on ensuring that today's first-time voters stay loyal to his vision.
Polls show that nationwide, young people are among Putin's most ardent supporters. But in Moscow many twenty-somethings are frustrated with income inequality, corruption and other problems.
A linguistics student, a local
Putin meets Thursday with young volunteers, computer programmers and others seeking to join the civil service as part of a government outreach program to improve opportunities for talented youth.