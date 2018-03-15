Breaking mould, some Russian youth speak out against Putin

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin's legacy depends not only on being re-elected Sunday — but also on ensuring that today's first-time voters stay loyal to his vision.

Polls show that nationwide, young people are among Putin's most ardent supporters. But in Moscow many twenty-somethings are frustrated with income inequality, corruption and other problems.

A linguistics student, a local councillor , a blogger and others are among those speaking out after a lifetime under Putin's all-powerful rule. Some support challengers like TV star Ksenia Sobchak or communist Pavel Grudinin. Others support opposition leader Alexei Navalny, barred from the election, and will boycott the vote.