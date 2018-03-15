Bulgaria launches natural gas hub project with EU support
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria is creating a natural gas hub at its Black Sea coast.
The Bulgarian energy ministry says the state-owned company Bulgartransgaz signed a 1.2 million-euro ($1.5 million) contract Thursday with a Bulgarian-Swiss consortium for a feasibility study. The European Union has pledged to provide 920,000 euros ($1.13 million) for the project.
The new project comes after the South Stream gas pipeline was scrapped in 2014. South Steam aimed to transport gas from Russia through the Black Sea to Bulgaria and then to other European countries, bypassing Ukraine. The EU opposed it because Russia's Gazprom planned to operate the pipeline and sell the gas — violating EU anti-monopoly regulations.
