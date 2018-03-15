Colombia starts probing war crimes as part of peace deal

BOGOTA — Colombia's transitional justice system is beginning its work investigating and preparing cases on crimes committed during the nation's five-decade conflict.

Officials said Thursday that victims will now be able to file complaints with the newly created jurisdiction and hailed the commencement as a historic step toward reconciliation.

It's not yet been determined when the cases will be heard in court.

Nearly 4,700 ex-combatants with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have already committed to confessing their crimes to special peace tribunals and making reparations to victims.

The former rebels reached an accord with the government in 2016.