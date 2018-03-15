Delaware attorney punished for sexual, demeaning comments
WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Supreme Court has punished an attorney for making sexually explicit and demeaning remarks in correspondence to state prosecutors and a court.
Despite Joseph A. Hurley's denials in a 23-page written response about what he calls "Hurleygate," the court ordered the 75-year-old Wilmington lawyer to
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the state Supreme Court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed two separate petitions in 2016 accusing Hurley of violating the state's attorney conduct rules. They accuse Hurley of making "disparaging or demeaning remarks" about multiple attorneys and a client — including remarks about Jews and women and allegedly requesting sexual
