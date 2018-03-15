Dems' midterm choices: Resisters, moderates, both?

ATLANTA — Democratic congressional candidates have a midterm choice: Is campaigning as a liberal, moderate or some combination the best way to take on Republicans in territory won by Donald Trump in 2016?

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Conor Lamb attracted attention as moderates who emphasized the middle class. But some party liberals want more on everything from health care to gun regulations.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says it's "self-evident" that some Democratic candidates will have to get Trump voters to win. She's fine with them steering clear of the most liberal positions. She says Democrats must focus on an economic message anyway.