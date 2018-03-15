Doctors to examine US man sought by Poland in Nazi case

WARSAW, Poland — Polish prosecutors say American authorities are moving ahead with their request to extradite a 99-year-old Minnesota man to be tried on allegations he was involved in a World War II massacre of civilians.

Polish authorities issued an arrest warrant last year after opening a case following a series of 2013 stories in which The Associated Press identified the man as Ukrainian-born Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during the war.

Karkoc's family denies that he was involved in any war crimes.