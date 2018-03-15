Egypt orders release of 2 detained journalists
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — Egypt has ordered the release of two freelance journalists who were arrested while preparing a report on a historic tramway in Alexandria.
The
Egypt has regularly detained and prosecuted journalists as part of a broader crackdown since the 2013 military overthrow of an elected Islamist president. The crackdown has escalated ahead of a March 26-28 election in which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi faces no serious opposition.
Egypt's pro-government media routinely accuse independent and foreign journalists of portraying the country in a negative light and trying to undermine its stability.