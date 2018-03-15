Family: Nobel prize winner confused when wife's body found
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Family members say a Nobel Prize-winning Purdue University chemistry professor was confused and searching for help when his wife's body was found at a northern Illinois landfill.
The relatives told WTHR-TV in Indianapolis that 80-year-old Sumire Negishi was "near the end of her battle with Parkinson's" disease and was
Family members say he was apparently in "an acute state of confusion and shock." They say the vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
Ogle County authorities have said they don't suspect foul play in the woman's death.
Negishi won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
