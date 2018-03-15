News / World

Family: Nobel prize winner confused when wife's body found

FILE - In this Dec. 10 2010, file photo, Japan's Ei-ichi Negishi, right, displays his Nobel diploma as his wife Sumire holds the medal after Negishi received the shared Nobel Prize for Chemistry from the Swedish King Carl Gustaf XVI at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. Sumire Negishi was found dead Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in a northern Illinois landfill after her 82-year-old husband was found wandering a road south of Rockford, Ill., police said. (Scanpix Sweden, Henrik Montgomery via AP, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Family members say a Nobel Prize-winning Purdue University chemistry professor was confused and searching for help when his wife's body was found at a northern Illinois landfill.

The relatives told WTHR-TV in Indianapolis that 80-year-old Sumire Negishi was "near the end of her battle with Parkinson's" disease and was travelling with her husband, 82-year-old professor Ei-ichi Negishi. The Ogle County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Sumire Negishi's body and the couple's vehicle Tuesday at Orchard Hills Landfill outside Rockford. Shortly after, they found Ei-ichi Negishi walking nearby.

Family members say he was apparently in "an acute state of confusion and shock." They say the vehicle was stuck in a ditch.

Ogle County authorities have said they don't suspect foul play in the woman's death.

Negishi won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

