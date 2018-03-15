Fire lookouts eyed for National Register of Historic Places
A
A
Share via Email
BOISE, Idaho — Federal officials are taking public comments on the possible listing in the National Register of Historic Places of two Idaho fire lookouts.
The National Park Service is considering the Gardiner Peak Lookout in the Nez Perce National Forest and the Salmon Mountain Lookout in the Bitterroot National Forest.
Both lookouts are in Idaho County in north-central Idaho.
The Gardiner Peak Lookout was built in 1953 at an elevation of 6,597 feet (2010
The Salmon Mountain Lookout built in 1949 at an elevation of 8,943 feet (2725
The National Park Service is taking comments on the nominations through March 29.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Historic Halifax church steeple toppled by powerful wind storm gusts
-
Man to appear in Oshawa court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease