French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — A French court has ruled that Facebook failed to
But the court Thursday also dismissed all the requests from the user, a Parisian teacher, saying he didn't prove he had suffered any harm due to his account's closure.
The court noted the teacher didn't prove the deactivation was caused by his posting of the painting.
The plaintiff claimed his profile was suspended in 2011 hours after he posted a photo of Gustave Courbet's "The Origin of the World," a painting from 1866 that depicts female genitalia.
He had asked the court to order Facebook to reactivate his account and to pay him 20,000 euros ($23,500) in damages.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Catherine O'Hara's speech at Screen Awards broke rules in the best way: Schneller
-
Historic Halifax church steeple toppled by powerful wind storm gusts
-
Man to appear in Oshawa court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease