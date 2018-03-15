Funerals held for Turkish private jet crash victims

ANKARA, Turkey — Funerals have been held for nine of the 11 women killed when a private Turkish jet crashed in Iran while flying a bride-to-be and her friends back to Istanbul from a bachelorette party in the United Arab Emirates.

Mina Basaran, the 28-year-old daughter of the chairman of Turkey's Basaran Investment Holding, was killed along with seven friends and three female crew members.

Most of the funerals held Thursday were in Istanbul. A tenth funeral was scheduled to take place Friday. The remains of a pilot have not yet been returned from Iran.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.