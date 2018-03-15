Georgia court rules against Fiat Chrysler in Jeep fire case

ATLANTA — Georgia's highest court has ruled against Fiat Chrysler, which had appealed a $40 million verdict awarded to the family of a 4-year-old boy who died in a Jeep fire.

Remington "Remi" Walden died in 2012 after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was riding in was hit from behind and burst into flames. The boy's parents argued the company's rear-mounted fuel tank design showed reckless disregard for human life.

Fiat Chrysler had asked the Georgia Supreme Court for a new trial or, barring that, asked for the award to be reduced.

The company said in an emailed statement that it is disappointed in the decision and is considering its legal options.