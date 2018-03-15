Innocence certificates withheld for 5 exonerated men

CHICAGO — A Cook County, Illinois, judge has refused to grant innocence certificates to five men allegedly framed with drug charges by a Chicago police sergeant.

Judge LeRoy K. Martin Jr. ruled Thursday that because the men only received probation as a result of former Sgt. Ronald Watts' actions, they don't qualify for the certificates.

Martin encouraged lawyers for the men to file an appeal, saying he would "be OK with the appellate court reversing" him.

Defence attorney Joshua Tepfer said he would appeal Martin's ruling.