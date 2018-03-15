Israel strikes Gaza after bombs planted near border

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Israel says it struck four militant positions in the Gaza Strip after fighters there planted two explosive devices near the border.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the two bombs were planted on the Gaza side of the border and caused no injuries. The positions targeted Thursday belong to Hamas and Islamic Jihad. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded.

Conricus says Hamas is urging Palestinians to protest along the border and then using the demonstrations as cover to plant explosives. Last month, four Israeli soldiers were wounded by explosives planted on the fence.