Korean War artifacts transferred to Truman Library

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A defunct Korean War museum in Illinois has transferred its collection of war artifacts to the Harry S. Truman library in Independence, Missouri.

The Korean War Veterans National Museum & Library formerly operated out a storefront in Springfield, Illinois. It closed last summer because of financial difficulties.

The museum's board on Wednesday announced the transfer of artifacts to the Truman museum. Truman authorized the use of U.S. troops in South Korea after it was invaded by North Korea.

The Kansas City Star reports the collection includes uniforms, firearms and other donated items from the 1950-53 war that killed nearly 34,000 Americans.

Lacey Helmig, a spokeswoman for the Truman Library Institute, says the large Korean collection is still being processed. She says it's unlikely the items will be displayed before 2020.

