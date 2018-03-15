Lobbyist caught kissing Iowa senator on video resigns
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper reports an Iowa Statehouse lobbyist has resigned from her job days after a video was released that showed her kissing a state senator.
Iowa League of Cities Executive Director Alan Kemp on Thursday confirmed the resignation of Lindsey McCune to the Des Moines Register , but he declined to give more information. The League promotes policy in the Statehouse on behalf of cities.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that a special election will be held April 10 to fill Dix's district seat.