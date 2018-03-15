Lobbyist caught kissing Iowa senator on video resigns

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper reports an Iowa Statehouse lobbyist has resigned from her job days after a video was released that showed her kissing a state senator.

Iowa League of Cities Executive Director Alan Kemp on Thursday confirmed the resignation of Lindsey McCune to the Des Moines Register , but he declined to give more information. The League promotes policy in the Statehouse on behalf of cities.

The website Iowa Starting Line published video Monday morning that showed McCune kissing former Sen. Bill Dix at a Des Moines bar. The married Republican resigned from office hours later. He served as the Senate majority leader.