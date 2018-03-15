Man from 'Meet the Putmans' arraigned on federal gun charge
A
A
Share via Email
BAY CITY, Mich. — A Michigan man who appeared with his family on the TLC show "Meet the Putmans" has been arraigned on a federal gun charge.
MLive.com reports that Brandon Putman appeared Thursday in federal court in Bay City, Michigan, on one count of unlawfully receiving an unregistered firearm.
He's accused of trying to get copies of a component to convert AR-15 rifles into automatic
Putman was charged in February with illegal possession of a
"Meet the Putmans" aired on TLC last fall. Three generations of a family lived in one house in Michigan.
___
Information from: The Bay City Times, http://www.mlive.com/bay-city
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man to appear in Oshawa court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Historic Halifax church steeple toppled by powerful wind storm gusts
-
Investigation reveals man slipped from third-storey balcony while evading Halifax police
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion