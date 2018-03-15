Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of a missing Alabama girl in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 32-year-old John Christopher Ludwick tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday as she exited her driveway in North Port.

Police said she fought back, and Ludwick was stabbed in the struggle. He ran, but officers found him in a wooded area. He died at a hospital.