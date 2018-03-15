Markets Right Now: Banks, energy help stocks higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are slightly higher as Wall Street tries to rebound from two days of losses linked to worries about growing tensions over international trade.
Banks and energy companies both moved up Thursday. Capital One rose 1.7
Discount retailer Dollar General jumped 6
Mattel dipped 1.2
The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 1.2
The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 77 points, or 0.3