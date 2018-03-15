Mauritius president denies reports of financial misconduct

JOHANNESBURG — A financial scandal is threatening to unseat Africa's only female head of state, the president of the Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius.

President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, whose role is mostly ceremonial, faces allegations that she used a credit card provided by a non-governmental group to buy luxury goods.

Gurib-Fakim said this week that she "inadvertently" used the credit card from the London-based Planet Earth Institute for "out-of-pocket" expenses of about $27,000, and that she had paid back the money.

The president says she is the victim of a smear campaign and won't resign, contradicting an earlier comment by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth that she would quit after Mauritius celebrated its 50th anniversary of independence from Britain last Monday.