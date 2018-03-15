NATO's chief says allies are spending more on defence

BRUSSELS — NATO's chief says European members and Canada spent a total of almost 5 per cent more on defence last year compared to 2016, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to boost military budgets.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that eight allies are likely to spend the target NATO benchmark of 2 per cent of their GDP on defence this year. Five nations were doing so — the U.S., Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland — but new estimates show Poland has dipped under.

The benchmark concerns how much each country spends on its own defence , not what it pays into NATO.

NATO's 29 allies invested more than $900 billion on defence in 2017, with U.S. spending accounting for two-thirds of that.