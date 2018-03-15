NATO's chief says allies are spending more on defence
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — NATO's chief says European members and Canada spent a total of almost 5
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that eight allies are likely to spend the target NATO benchmark of 2
The benchmark concerns how much each country spends on its own
NATO's 29 allies invested more than $900 billion on
Germany increased spending by 6
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion
-
Investigation reveals man slipped from third-storey balcony while evading Halifax police
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Man to appear in Ajax court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed