Ohio Rep. Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in US House

WASHINGTON — Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur is poised to become the longest-serving female member in the U.S. House.

The 71-year-old Democrat from Toledo has served in the House since 1983.

The longest-serving woman in the House so far was Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, a Massachusetts Republican who served from 1925 until she died in 1960. Kaptur would surpass that tenure of over 35 years on Sunday.

Colleagues applauded Kaptur on Wednesday in a rare moment of bipartisan celebration as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker Paul Ryan offered comments praising Kaptur's long service.