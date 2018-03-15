Pakistan calls home India envoy over harassment allegations

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's foreign ministry says it has called its top diplomat in India back home for consultations after allegations of harassment of Pakistani diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal says the decision was taken after Pakistani officials and their families in New Delhi reported maltreatment, such as being chased by motorcyclists who wanted to photograph them.

Islamabad also summoned an Indian diplomat in Pakistan in protest. India hasn't commented on the allegations.

Faisal said on Thursday that the envoy, Sohail Mahmood, is expected to return this week.

Nuclear-armed neighbours have a history of bitter relations and often accuse each other's diplomatic staff of spying.