Pakistanis attend funerals for 9 killed in suicide bombing
LAHORE, Pakistan — Hundreds of Pakistani mourners have attended the funerals of nine people — five police officers and four civilians — killed when a Taliban suicide bomber struck a police checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern city of Lahore the day before.
The checkpoint is near a religious group's main congregation place in the
Punjab chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, and other officials attended the police funerals on Thursday.
At least 27 people were wounded in Wednesday's attack, which was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.
Lahore has seen many bomb and suicide attacks in recent years, killing scores.
On Easter Sunday in 2016, at least 75 people died and hundreds were wounded in a suicide bombing at a park.
