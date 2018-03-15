Police: Disgruntled worker killed nurse in Alabama hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say a disgruntled worker killed a nursing supervisor and wounded another medical worker before killing himself inside a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Police say 63-year-old nurse manager Nancy Swift was shot to death at UAB Highlands Wednesday night.

The say another worker was wounded but survived. Authorities described the shooter as a disgruntled worker who then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities didn't release the names of the wounded person or the suspected gunman. The hospital said one of them was a contractor, but wouldn't say which one.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.