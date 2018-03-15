Police: Man kills intruders during possibly planned attack

DECATUR, Ga. — A man fought and killed a home intruder early Thursday during what authorities say may have been a planned attack outside Atlanta.

DeKalb County police say three men broke into the man's Decatur home just after midnight on Thursday. Lt. Rod Bryant says the break-in may not have been a random incident, but did not explain why.

Bryant tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the armed intruders fired at the man, who then got his own gun and fired back. A masked intruder was found dead in the parking lot. He was wearing a pair of gloves. The other two intruders got away.

The man's two children and two other adults were at the home during the attack.

Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson says the department's homicide unit has declared the shooting justified.

