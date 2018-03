Preschool director accused of pulling knife on 4-year-olds

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey preschool administrator accused of threatening two misbehaving students with a knife is facing charges.

Union County prosecutors say 64-year-old Adetokunbo Akinnaso, of Sicklerville, is charged with two counts of cruelty or neglect of children. She has been removed from her post and could face up to three years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Akinnaso was the director of the Dawn To Dusk Christian Childcare and Learning Center in Plainfield when the two 4-year-olds were brought to her office for disciplinary reasons earlier this year. Prosecutors say she brandished a knife and threatened to harm the children if they continued misbehaving.

The children were not harmed in the incident.