School dance, anyone? Pakistan lawmakers in Punjab seek ban

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani lawmakers in a provincial assembly have voted in favour of a ban on dance parties at schools and other educational institutions, saying they promote Western culture.

Shaikh Ijaz, a lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party in Punjab, said on Thursday that the dance-ban resolution passed overwhelmingly in the Punjab Assembly the previous day without any opposition from secular, moderate or Islamic parties.

The resolution, however, is not binding but considered a recommendation to the government, which is being asked to "stop the vulgarity" in the province.

Ijaz says the motion followed parents' complaints that some schools organized mix-gender gatherings, which are prohibited in Islam.