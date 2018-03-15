Slovak government resigns over slain journalist crisis

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government have resigned as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

President Andrej Kiska has accepted the resignation and asked Peter Pellegrini, Fico's deputy prime minister, to form a new government.

Thursday's move is meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of early elections.

Pellegrini, who is from Fico's leftist Smer Social Democracy, will again form the same coalition with the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.