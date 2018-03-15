Sri Lanka lifts Facebook ban after anti-Muslim violence ends
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's government has lifted a weeklong ban on social media that was imposed because of concerns that it was being used to fan anti-Muslim violence in the country's central region.
President Maithripala Sirisena said Thursday he ordered an immediate lifting of a ban on Facebook after his secretary met with company representatives. He said they pledged they would not allow the service to be used to incite disharmony.
Soon afterward, Sri Lankans were able to use Facebook. Viber and Whatsapp were unblocked over the past few days.
Buddhist Sinhalese mobs attacked Muslim-owned shops, homes and mosques last week after a Sinhalese man died in an assault.
Sinhalese account for 75
