Street clashes erupt in Madrid after street vendor's death

MADRID — Street clashes erupted Thursday night in central Madrid over the death of a 35-year-old African vendor who witnesses said died trying to escape from police cracking down on illegal street sales.

Hundreds of protesters burned plastic trash bins, blocking narrow streets in the Lavapies neighbourhood of the Spanish capital. An Associated Press reporter saw protesters throw stones at dozens of riot police officers. Rioters also set fire to the facade of a bank branch and broke glass partitions at a bus stop.

The Spanish news agency Europa Press quoted police as saying the vendor died of cardiorespiratory arrest while running from officers.

"I regret very much the death of a citizen in Lavapies," Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena tweeted, adding that the municipal government would "investigate thoroughly what happened and act accordingly."