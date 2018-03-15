Texas chemical plant explodes, critically injuring 1 person
A
A
Share via Email
CRESSON, Texas — A fire at a Texas chemical plant has critically injured one person.
Cresson city secretary Hannah Rhodes says nine emergency-rescue and fire departments responded to the Thursday morning blaze. She says one man remains missing, while another has been airlifted to a hospital with serious burns.
It was not immediately clear what types of chemicals are manufactured at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, about 25 miles (40
She said she observed black smoke in the sky from City Hall, several miles from the site.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McGovern did not immediately respond to a request for information.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man to appear in Oshawa court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Historic Halifax church steeple toppled by powerful wind storm gusts
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion