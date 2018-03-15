The Latest: Condemned Georgia inmate asks for new attorney

ATLANTA — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Georgia death row inmate Carlton Gary (all times local):

A Georgia death row inmate whose execution is scheduled for Thursday says he is dissatisfied with his attorneys and has asked a judge to postpone his execution and appoint a new lawyer.

Carlton Gary, now 67 years old, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening. He was convicted of raping and killing three elderly women in 1977.

In a handwritten motion filed Thursday in federal court, Gary says he has met with an attorney only once since his motion for new trial was denied in September and hasn't seen his attorneys since his execution date was set about three weeks ago.

Gary wrote that his attorneys haven't consulted with him on legal strategy and that he "should have had knowledge of and input into all motions and presentations involving him in these matters."

Gary's attorneys did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. There are appeals filed by Gary's attorneys pending before three different courts.

Georgia plans to execute an inmate known as the "stocking strangler," a man convicted of raping and killing older women in attacks that terrorized a small city in the state decades ago.

Carlton Gary, now 67 years old, is scheduled to become Georgia's first inmate executed this year, via an injection planned Thursday evening at the state prison in Jackson.

Gary was convicted of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff. Though charged only in those deaths, prosecutors say Gary attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978. Most were choked with stockings, and seven of them died.