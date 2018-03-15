The Latest: Embattled VA head has no intention of leaving

WASHINGTON — The Latest on David Shulkin, who leads the Department of Veterans Affairs (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making clear that he has no intention of leaving his job even as White House supports seems to be eroding.

He tells a House subcommittee: "I came here for one reason and that is to improve the lives of veterans."

And he's expressing regret for what he calls "distractions" that have shifted attention from his efforts to fix veterans' health care.

Shulkin is under criticism for ethics violations related to a trip he took to Europe with his wife. And at the hearing he also addressed a government investigation underway into complaints he improperly used his security detail for personal errands.

Shulkin denies wrongdoing, and says he's not using the taxpayer-paid armed guards any differently from other Cabinet members.

___

12:20 a.m.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he has no interest in leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.

That's a job the White House is dropping hints might be open sooner rather than later.

White House support for embattled VA Secretary David Shulkin is eroding.

Two administration officials tell The Associated Press that Shulkin's position is growing more precarious and that he could be out of a job within the week. But they say nothing has been finalized.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.

Shulkin is a former Obama administration official. He's faced several investigations over his travel and leadership of the department. And the agency's watchdog has detailed mismanagement and spending waste that's weakened Shulkin's standing.