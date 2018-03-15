The Latest: Johnson: poisoning was warning to Russian agents

MOSCOW — The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Russia targeted a former spy with a military grade nerve agent to make it clear that those who defy the Russian state deserve to "choke on their own 30 pieces of silver."

Johnson told the BBC on Thursday there was a message in the "smug, sarcastic response" from Moscow after the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Johnson says the Russians "want simultaneously to deny it and yet at the same time to glory in it."

Johnson says "the reason they've chosen this nerve agent is to show that it's Russia, and to show people in their agencies who might think of defecting or of supporting another way of life, of believing in an alternative set of values, that Russia will take revenge."

___

12:30 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his solidarity with Britain after the poisoning of an ex-spy.

The president's office says in a statement Thursday Macron shares Britain's views that there is "no other plausible explanation" than Russia being involved in the attack, following a phone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Macron says Britain has kept France closely informed of the evidence gathered by British investigators and "elements proving Russia's responsibility in the attack".

Macron and May condemn the use of a chemical weapon, the statement said.

They agreed on the importance of European countries and NATO members' unity in the response to this issue.

___

11:50 a.m.

The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan dismissed accusations that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal. It prompted threats to shut down RT's British operations, among other actions targeting Moscow.

Simonyan told The Associated Press in Moscow that "if we are censored in the U.K., that's going to be it for the British media" in Russia.

She said it would be strange for Russia to be so "reckless and stupid" as to poison Skripal "knowing what outrage it would cause."