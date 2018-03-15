The Latest: Inmate shuns attorneys ahead of execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on the execution of Michael Wayne Eggers (all times local):

5 p.m.

An Alabama prisoner who asked to be put to death now says he wants no attorneys to visit him or witness his upcoming execution.

Michael Wayne Eggers is opposing efforts by his former attorneys to stop the execution, and has asked the state to schedule it. He is scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. CDT Thursday.

His former attorneys want the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. They argue that Eggers is mentally ill and delusional.

A prison spokeswoman said Eggers requested that no attorneys be allowed to visit him or witness the lethal injection. Eggers met with friends and family Thursday, but not attorneys.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 strangulation murder of his employer, Bennie Francis Murray. Prosecutors said Eggers admitted to strangling Murray during an argument.

12:01 a.m.

A man convicted of killing his employer is set to be executed by the state of Alabama after dropping his appeals and asking to be put to death.

Fifty-year-old Michael Wayne Eggers is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at a southwest Alabama prison.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 strangulation murder of his employer, Bennie Francis Murray. Prosecutors said Eggers admitted to strangling Murray during an argument.

Eggers dropped his appeals and had asked the state to quickly schedule his execution.

His former attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. They argue Eggers suffers from schizophrenia and delusions and was mentally incompetent when he made that decision.