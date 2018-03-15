The Latest: Michigan House approves voting-related bills

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature's consideration of voting-related bills (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Michigan's House has come out in favour of updating state laws on absentee ballots, qualified voter file verification and voter identification requirements.

Lawmakers on Thursday approved three bills. One drawing the most contention clarifies accepted forms of ID during voter registration.

Supporters say the practice cuts out shabby identification systems run by local governments. Detractors say it suppresses votes for those without state or educational institution-backed forms of identification.

The Legislature has shown more bipartisan support for the other two bills. They codify procedures for ordering new absent voter ballots in the event of a mistaken or lost ballot, as well as for comparing Michigan's qualified voter list with the federal Social Security program's death records.

11:10 a.m.

Michiganders should be able to register to vote online, state senators say.

The lawmakers voted 35-1 Thursday for five bills that would enact an electronic voter registration database operated through Secretary of State Ruth Johnson's office.

Individuals electing to sign up this way must possess a valid driver's license or official state ID card. Because driver's license registration already exists online through the secretary of state's website , supporters of the legislation say incorporating electronic registration in voting as well streamlines registration without compromising security.

The lone dissenter, Sen. Patrick Colbeck, a Republican from Canton Township, says past irregularities from the 2016 election make the stakes too high to add another potential point of entry for hackers.