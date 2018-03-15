The Latest: Ex-boxing champ Vinny Paz: 'I'm always innocent'

WARWICK, R.I. — The Latest on the arrest of five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz (all times local):

1 p.m.

Five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz tells reporters he's innocent after pleading no contest in Rhode Island to assaulting his girlfriend.

Paz made the comments outside Kent County District Court, where he received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation. He was told to stay away from the victim and undergo counselling , as well as undergo evaluations for mental health and substance abuse.

Paz told reporters, "Nothing happened. I'm always innocent ." He also said he does not have a problem with alcohol.

He gave autographs to fans as he left the courthouse.

___

Noon

Five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz has pleaded no contest in Rhode Island to assaulting his girlfriend, and received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation.

Paz entered his no contest plea to a domestic simple assault charge Thursday, hours after Warwick police forced their way into his home following a call at about 3 a.m. by a relative of Paz's girlfriend.

Police say the woman had been assaulted, with injuries to her face.

The 55-year-old Paz has also been ordered to stay away from the victim and undergo counselling .

Paz is still facing charges after his arrest in January for allegedly assaulting a man he accuses of stealing from him. He has maintained his innocence and says he is the victim in that case.

___

9:30 a.m.

Five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz is expected to appear in a Rhode Island court after being arrested following what police are calling a "domestic incident."

Warwick police tell WPRI-TV that officers were called to his home at about 3 a.m. Thursday by a relative of Paz's girlfriend.

Chief Stephen McCartney tells WPRO-AM that the officers had to force their way inside, where they found the girlfriend barricaded inside a bathroom. He says she had injuries consistent with an assault. She was taken from the home on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Paz has a lawyer.

Paz is known for coming back after he broke his neck in a car crash. His story was dramatized in the 2016 film "Bleed for This," starring Miles Teller.

___