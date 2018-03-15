The Latest: Winter storm warning for Reno, Carson City

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the winter weather returning to Nevada (all times local PDT):

9:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Reno and Carson City areas effective from 8 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday.

Two to six inches (50 to 150 millimeters) of snow is expected in the valleys from Reno-Sparks to Gardnerville, with as much as a foot of snow possible above 5,000 feet (1,500 metres ).

The snow is expected to taper off Friday afternoon but could resume Friday night.

Snow was falling again Thursday morning around Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning and backcountry avalanche watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service says 17 inches (43 centimetres ) has fallen in the last 48 hours at the Heavenly ski resort on the south end of the lake. Six inches (15 centimetres ) fell overnight at Squaw Valley and 10 inches (25 cm) at Tahoma on the west side of the lake.

8:10 a.m.

Wintry weather is returning to Nevada on the heels of record rain across parts of the northern half of the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

As much 2 feet (.60 metres ) of snow is possible at lake level by the time the latest storm makes its way through the region, with as much as 4 feet (1.2 metres ) in the upper elevations.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche watch for Tahoe's backcountry through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Rain is forecast in Las Vegas Thursday with overnight lows dipping into the low 40s. Snow is expected Friday across most of north-central and northeast Nevada

The National Weather Service says a foot (.30 metres ) of new snow fell at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe on Wednesday.

Record rain was recorded Wednesday in Elko, Tonopah and Eureka.

The .76 inch at the Elko Airport broke the old mark of .51 set in 1889.