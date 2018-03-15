'To Kill a Mockingbird' author's estate sues over play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The production company behind the Broadway adaption of the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" says it will defend itself against a lawsuit from author Harper Lee's estate that says the script wrongly alters Atticus Finch and other characters from the beloved book.

The lawsuit claims Sorkin's script violates the agreement by portraying Finch, the noble attorney who represents a black man wrongly accused of rape, as someone else in the play.