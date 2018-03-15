News / World

'To Kill a Mockingbird' author's estate sues over play

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Aaron Sorkin arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The estate of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee has filed suit over an upcoming Broadway adaptation of the novel set to open in Dec. 2018. The federal lawsuit filed this week in Alabama argues that screenwriter Sorkin's script wrongly alters Atticus Finch and other characters from the book. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The production company behind the Broadway adaption of the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" says it will defend itself against a lawsuit from author Harper Lee's estate that says the script wrongly alters Atticus Finch and other characters from the beloved book.

The lawsuit claims Sorkin's script violates the agreement by portraying Finch, the noble attorney who represents a black man wrongly accused of rape, as someone else in the play.

Filed against the theatre company of New York producer Scott Rudin, the complaint cites an interview with the online publication Vulture in which Sorkin was quoted as saying the small-town lawyer would evolve from a racist apologist at the start of the show to become "Atticus Finch by the end of the play."

