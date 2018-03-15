Trump admits making up trade claim in Trudeau talk
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.
According to audio obtained by The Washington Post , Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.
Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"
Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.
However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.
