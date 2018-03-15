Trump confirms CNBC contributor Kudlow to be economic aide

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is confirming he's picked CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser and says the country is in line for a long run of upbeat financial news.

Trump tweets that the U.S. "will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labour force leading the way!"

Kudlow is succeeding Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive, at the White House. Cohn's leaving after a dispute over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Kudlow served in the Reagan administration and has emerged as a leading proponent of tax cuts and a smaller government.