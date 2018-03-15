Trump's company turning over documents to investigators

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's company says it has been turning over documents for months in response to requests from federal investigators looking into Russian election interference and possible co-ordination with Trump associates.

An attorney for The Trump Organization says in a statement to The Associated Press that the company has been co-operating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation since July 2017. The company has been in routine contact with the prosecutors, turning over documents and regularly discussing the scope of requests.

The company's co-operative posture mirrors that of the White House and the Trump campaign. Combined, they have provided more than a million pages of documents to investigators.