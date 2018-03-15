News / World

UN report alleges torture in Mexico's missing students case

FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, family members and supporters of 43 missing teachers college students carry pictures of the students as they march to demand the case not be closed and that experts' recommendations about new leads be followed, in Mexico City. The official investigation into the disappearance of the 43 students in 2014 is being questioned again. In a report in March 2018, the United Nations says the investigation was based on statements obtained under torture and warned that federal officials may have covered up irregularities. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

MEXICO CITY — The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says that Mexico's investigation of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students has been based on statements obtained through torture.

In a report released Thursday, the office says that 34 of the 129 people arrested in connection with the students' disappearance in the southern state of Guerrero suffered torture.

It says federal police, investigators and marines inflicted pain to obtain statements after the Attorney General's office took the case.

The U.N. is calling on Mexican authorities to throw out the material, which forms the foundation of the government's explanation of what occurred.

The government has said that the students were attacked by local police in Iguala, turned over to a drug gang, killed and incinerated at a garbage dump.

